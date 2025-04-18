Venice's Day-Tripper Tax: A Strategy Against Overtourism?

Venice has reinstated its arrivals tax on day-trippers, a measure aimed at curbing overtourism and safeguarding its cultural heritage status. The tax ranges from 5 to 10 euros, depending on the booking period, and applies to visitors who do not stay overnight in the city.

Opponents argue the tax has not significantly decreased visitor numbers, as the city expects a hefty sum from this year's pilot program. The earnings are intended to cover city service costs, such as trash collection, benefiting residents.

Despite criticism, officials stand by the initiative, emphasizing the need to manage throngs drawn to Venice's historic and cultural wonders, evidenced by an overwhelming number of annual visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)