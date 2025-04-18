Venice's Day-Tripper Tax: A Strategy Against Overtourism?
Venice is imposing an arrivals tax on day-trippers to control overtourism, with fees ranging from 5 to 10 euros. Despite the measure, critics claim it hasn't reduced visitor numbers. Venice hopes to use tax revenue to offset city service costs. The policy has sparked debate about its effectiveness.
- Country:
- Italy
Venice has reinstated its arrivals tax on day-trippers, a measure aimed at curbing overtourism and safeguarding its cultural heritage status. The tax ranges from 5 to 10 euros, depending on the booking period, and applies to visitors who do not stay overnight in the city.
Opponents argue the tax has not significantly decreased visitor numbers, as the city expects a hefty sum from this year's pilot program. The earnings are intended to cover city service costs, such as trash collection, benefiting residents.
Despite criticism, officials stand by the initiative, emphasizing the need to manage throngs drawn to Venice's historic and cultural wonders, evidenced by an overwhelming number of annual visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Spiritual and Cultural Heritage with Grand Chaitra Ramnavami Plans
Spiritual Heritage Celebrated: CM Sukhu at Bhagavata Maha Sathram
Odia Pakhya: Celebrating Odisha’s Rich Handloom Heritage
Rangoli Mastery Recognized: Vijayalakshmi Mohan Honored for Cultural Heritage Promotion
Celebrating Tribal Heritage: Sarhul Mahotsav 2025 Marks Major Step in Cultural Preservation