Shockwaves in Indie Rock: Arrest of The New Pornographers' Drummer

Joseph Seiders, drummer for Canadian indie rock band The New Pornographers, has been arrested and charged with possessing child sex abuse materials, according to authorities.

Seiders, 44, is accused of filming young boys in a Palm Desert, California, Chick-fil-A bathroom, the local sheriff's department reported. Law enforcement intervened on April 7 when an 11-year-old boy reported being recorded by Seiders.

Further investigation led to Seiders' arrest and the discovery of incriminating evidence at his home. Charged with possession of child sex abuse materials, molestation, and invasion of privacy, Seiders' case continues to unfold as authorities suspect there may be more victims.

The New Pornographers announced on Instagram that they have cut all ties with Seiders, expressing shock and devastation over the charges. Joined in 2014, his association with the band has now ended as they navigate the fallout of these serious allegations.

