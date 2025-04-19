Emilio Estevez Reveals Unproduced 'Mighty Ducks 4' Script After Disney Disinterest

Actor and filmmaker Emilio Estevez recently disclosed his efforts in scripting a fourth installment for 'The Mighty Ducks' series, which Disney ultimately chose not to pursue, as reported by Variety. Estevez, who originally starred as coach Gordon Bombay, reprised his role in two sequels and the Disney+ series 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'.

Estevez revealed the script was an attempt to remedy production issues during the series, detailing his vision for an all-girl team led by familiar characters, Joshua Jackson and Kenan Thompson. Despite its contemporary appeal, Disney was not interested in producing this new chapter.

According to Variety, the actor's departure from 'Game Changers' was linked with a disagreement regarding ABC Signature's COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Consequently, Estevez did not renew for Season 2, leading to his character's absence in the final season of the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)