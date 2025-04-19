Left Menu

Baruva Beach: Transforming into a Coastal Tourism Hub

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced plans for Baruva Beach's transformation into a tourism hub, with attractions like scuba diving and paramotor flying. Efforts will also focus on environmental conservation and local employment through youth training in event management and diving.

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu has unveiled grand plans to develop Baruva Beach in Sompeta mandal, Srikakulam district, into a bustling tourism hub. The beach, already known for its scenic beauty and unique features, is set to offer water sports such as scuba diving and paramotor flying, alongside eco-tourism experiences.

The Union Minister emphasized that these developments aim to transform Baruva into a smaller version of Goa. Through initiatives like youth training in diving, guiding, and event management, the project is expected to generate local employment opportunities significantly. The beach's natural resources, like the Mahendra Tanaya river confluence, a historic lighthouse, and a sunken ship, make it a prime location for tourism expansion.

District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar highlighted the essential balance between tourism development and environmental conservation. The ongoing beach festival features activities such as coastal cleanups, e-waste management, nature awareness programs, and events like eco-exhibitions and biodiversity documentaries, aiming to engage students and visitors.

