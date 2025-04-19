Historic Inauguration of Ram Katha: A Spiritual Return to Kashmir

In a significant cultural event, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a Ram Katha Shivir conducted by Morari Bapu, the first of its kind in the Kashmir Valley after several decades. The event promises to revive the spiritual teachings of Lord Ram.

Governor Sinha emphasized the universal resonance of Ram Katha, highlighting its ability to impart moral guidance through Lord Ram's principles of righteousness, compassion, justice, and duty. He highlighted the narrative's impact on unifying societies and offering ethical guidance for centuries.

Morari Bapu, a renowned exponent of Ram Charit Manas, has dedicated over 50 years to spreading Lord Ram's teachings globally. The inauguration saw large gatherings at Dal Lake, celebrating the return of this spiritual narrative. Organizers, including Bhartiya Lok Kalyan Trust, were commended for their efforts.

