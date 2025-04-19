Preity Zinta Debunks Rumors on IPL Player Picks

Bollywood's renowned actress and co-owner of the Punjab Kings IPL franchise, Preity Zinta, has officially refuted claims circulating on social media suggesting her team selected Shreyas Iyer over Rishabh Pant based on performance metrics. The allegations, stemming from an X user's post, were dismissed as 'fake news' by Zinta.

The user in question asserted that Zinta had prioritized a 'big performer, not a big name,' alleging that this preference led to Iyer's selection. However, Zinta promptly countered this narrative, underscoring the inaccuracies in such unfounded reports.

Despite Iyer's significant auction price following his successful tenure with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rishabh Pant later captured a higher bid from LSG, exceeding Iyer's record, marking a pivotal shift as he moved from Delhi Capitals for a historic sum.

(With inputs from agencies.)