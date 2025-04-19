Preity Zinta Debunks Rumors on IPL Player Picks
Preity Zinta, Bollywood actress and co-owner of Punjab Kings, dismisses claims of choosing Shreyas Iyer over Rishabh Pant for performance reasons in IPL. Zinta clarifies the decision-making process and labels the circulating quote as fake news.
Bollywood's renowned actress and co-owner of the Punjab Kings IPL franchise, Preity Zinta, has officially refuted claims circulating on social media suggesting her team selected Shreyas Iyer over Rishabh Pant based on performance metrics. The allegations, stemming from an X user's post, were dismissed as 'fake news' by Zinta.
The user in question asserted that Zinta had prioritized a 'big performer, not a big name,' alleging that this preference led to Iyer's selection. However, Zinta promptly countered this narrative, underscoring the inaccuracies in such unfounded reports.
Despite Iyer's significant auction price following his successful tenure with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rishabh Pant later captured a higher bid from LSG, exceeding Iyer's record, marking a pivotal shift as he moved from Delhi Capitals for a historic sum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
