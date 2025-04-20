Kerala Excise Minister Supports Actress Vincy Aloshious in Anti-Drug Crusade

Kerala's Excise Minister M B Rajesh has lauded actress Vincy Aloshious for her courageous stance against collaborating with drug users within the film industry. He urged the industry to back individuals like Vincy, ensuring they are neither isolated nor marginalized for their brave choices.

Addressing the media, Rajesh stated that he had personally congratulated Vincy for her determination and assured that both state police and the Excise department remain unwavering in their efforts to curb drug use, with no exceptions for the film sector.

In the wake of Vincy's allegations against actor Shine Tom Chacko, Rajesh reinforced the zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, calling for any information aiding the cause to be welcomed. Vincy has approached relevant industry bodies but has yet to file a police report.

