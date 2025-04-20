Kerala Excise Minister Supports Actress Vincy Aloshious in Anti-Drug Crusade
Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh praised actress Vincy Aloshious for her stand against working with individuals using drugs. He urged the film industry to support her and ensure she isn't sidelined. Rajesh emphasized strict measures against drugs with no special treatment for celebrities.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's Excise Minister M B Rajesh has lauded actress Vincy Aloshious for her courageous stance against collaborating with drug users within the film industry. He urged the industry to back individuals like Vincy, ensuring they are neither isolated nor marginalized for their brave choices.
Addressing the media, Rajesh stated that he had personally congratulated Vincy for her determination and assured that both state police and the Excise department remain unwavering in their efforts to curb drug use, with no exceptions for the film sector.
In the wake of Vincy's allegations against actor Shine Tom Chacko, Rajesh reinforced the zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, calling for any information aiding the cause to be welcomed. Vincy has approached relevant industry bodies but has yet to file a police report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Narcotics Bust in Baramulla: Man Arrested with Over a Kilogram of Brown Sugar
Kerala's Crusade Against Narcotics: A United Stand for Future Generations
Not Guilty: Shine Tom Chacko Cleared in 2015 Drug Case
Dindigul Narcotics Bust: 75 kg of Cannabis Seized, Perpetrators Sentenced
Narcotics Gang Attacks Police During Drug Raid in Samba