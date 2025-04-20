Left Menu

Kerala Excise Minister Supports Actress Vincy Aloshious in Anti-Drug Crusade

Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh praised actress Vincy Aloshious for her stand against working with individuals using drugs. He urged the film industry to support her and ensure she isn't sidelined. Rajesh emphasized strict measures against drugs with no special treatment for celebrities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:05 IST
Kerala Excise Minister Supports Actress Vincy Aloshious in Anti-Drug Crusade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Excise Minister M B Rajesh has lauded actress Vincy Aloshious for her courageous stance against collaborating with drug users within the film industry. He urged the industry to back individuals like Vincy, ensuring they are neither isolated nor marginalized for their brave choices.

Addressing the media, Rajesh stated that he had personally congratulated Vincy for her determination and assured that both state police and the Excise department remain unwavering in their efforts to curb drug use, with no exceptions for the film sector.

In the wake of Vincy's allegations against actor Shine Tom Chacko, Rajesh reinforced the zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, calling for any information aiding the cause to be welcomed. Vincy has approached relevant industry bodies but has yet to file a police report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025