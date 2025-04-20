Pope Francis' Easter Blessing: A Sign of Resilience and Hope

Pope Francis graced St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, bestowing his blessings on the masses gathered, as he continues to recuperate from a severe bout of double pneumonia. His appearance, though brief, was met with warmth and applause, a testament to his enduring influence and resilience.

Although the Pope did not preside over the Easter Mass, delegating the duty to Cardinal Angelo Comastri, his presence was felt when he appeared on the basilica's loggia balcony. The crowd erupted in cheers, and a military band played both the Holy See and Italian anthems, underscoring the festive atmosphere.

Amid ongoing recovery, Pope Francis prioritized connecting with people. On his way to the basilica, he met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who was celebrating Easter in Rome. Francis' limited public appearances since his hospital stay highlight his commitment to engage with the marginalized, as he focuses on recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)