Anticipation Builds for 'Mardaani 3': A New Chapter in the Action Franchise

'Mardaani 3', starring Rani Mukerji, is set for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and with a script by Aayush Gupta, this film is the third installment in the franchise. The announcement was made via YRF Films' official X handle.

The highly anticipated film 'Mardaani 3', featuring Rani Mukerji, is slated for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026. This upcoming movie marks the third installment in the successful franchise.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has previously assisted on popular YRF projects, the film promises to continue the action-packed narrative with Mukerji reprising her role as the fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy. The franchise's earlier installments were released in 2014 and 2019.

The production house, YRF Films, shared the exciting news on its official X handle, stirring excitement among fans. The film's script is penned by Aayush Gupta, known for 'The Railway Men'. The announcement hints at a thrilling confrontation between good and evil, with a release date strategically set around the festive mood of Holi.

