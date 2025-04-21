Global Flavors Unleashed: Australia and India Unite to Elevate Culinary Experiences

The Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost the presence of Australian lamb in India. The agreement aims to support culinary excellence and promote diverse protein options to Indian consumers.

Dr. Monica Kennedy emphasized Australian lamb's premium status, noting its duty-free access and wide range of cuts available in India, marking it as a top choice for both consumers and chefs. Chef Vijaya Baskaran and Chef Manjit Gill noted the partnership's focus on creativity and global culinary inspiration.

Murray Spence applauded the MoU for strengthening business ties and cultural exchange between Australia and India. IFCA and MLA aim to enrich the Indian food service industry by expanding knowledge of sustainable practices and high-quality ingredients.

(With inputs from agencies.)