Jacob Elordi Stars in Ambitious Australian Series 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North'

Jacob Elordi, renowned for his performances in 'Euphoria' and 'Saltburn', has returned to Australia to take on one of his most significant roles yet. He stars in the Amazon Prime Video limited series 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North', which debuted on April 18, 2025. Adapted from Richard Flanagan's Booker Prize-winning novel, the series marks a notable first for director Justin Kurzel, diving into his inaugural television project.

'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' offers a compelling exploration of the Australian experience during and after World War II. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Curio Pictures, and Amazon MGM Studios Australia, the series follows the harrowing journey of Dorrigo Evans, an Australian surgeon captured and subjected to the brutal realities of the Burma Railway as a prisoner of war. The Hollywood Reporter highlighted the daunting personal battles Evans faces, struggling to reconcile his traumatic memories and the ghosts of a past love.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Elordi expressed his enthusiasm for returning to his home country for this role, referring to Kurzel as his 'cinema father'. He emphasized the significance of working with such an esteemed director. Kurzel remarked on the natural fit of Elordi's involvement, having admired his previous work. Together with Shaun Grant, Kurzel aimed to honor the monumental source material by balancing intense war scenes with intimate emotional moments, guided by Flanagan's powerful narrative. The ensemble cast, featuring talents like Odessa Young and Ciaran Hinds, and a haunting score by Jed Kurzel, brings depth to this moving portrayal.

