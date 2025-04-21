Left Menu

Mizoram Leaders Mourn Passing of Pope Francis, A Global Beacon

Mizoram's Governor V K Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma express condolences for the death of Pope Francis, the first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church. Praised for his humility and compassion, Pope Francis is remembered as a champion of social justice and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:49 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Governor V K Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma have expressed their condolences following the death of Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Francis, who became the first Latin American religious leader of the church, passed away at the age of 88 on Monday.

Governor Singh described Pope Francis as a beacon of compassion, humility, and social justice. 'Profoundly grieved by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a beacon of compassion, humility, social justice, and peace,' Singh remarked, highlighting the Pope's lifelong dedication to serving humanity.

In a statement on social media platform X, Chief Minister Lalduhoma also expressed sorrow and praised Pope Francis as a global symbol of moral leadership. The Chief Minister highlighted the Pope's contributions to humanity and extended wishes for his soul's eternal peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

