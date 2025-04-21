Mizoram Leaders Mourn Passing of Pope Francis, A Global Beacon

Mizoram Governor V K Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma have expressed their condolences following the death of Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Francis, who became the first Latin American religious leader of the church, passed away at the age of 88 on Monday.

Governor Singh described Pope Francis as a beacon of compassion, humility, and social justice. 'Profoundly grieved by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a beacon of compassion, humility, social justice, and peace,' Singh remarked, highlighting the Pope's lifelong dedication to serving humanity.

In a statement on social media platform X, Chief Minister Lalduhoma also expressed sorrow and praised Pope Francis as a global symbol of moral leadership. The Chief Minister highlighted the Pope's contributions to humanity and extended wishes for his soul's eternal peace.

