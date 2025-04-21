Spotlight on 'India's Got Latent': Supreme Court to Examine Disability Mockery Claims

The Supreme Court of India is stepping in to probe allegations that 'India's Got Latent' host Samay Raina mocked disabilities on his show. This comes as a result of a plea from the NGO Cure SMA Foundation of India.

Senior advocate Aprajita Singh has been asked by the Court to file a formal petition to address the concerns regarding derogatory remarks made by Raina, as well as influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, faces scrutiny for comments made during a YouTube episode, affecting his ability to travel.

The NGO urges the court to formulate guidelines against offensive content targeting disabilities. Meanwhile, the Court has tasked the government to draft a balanced regulatory framework for social media, ensuring free speech without allowing derogatory content.

