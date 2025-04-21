Left Menu

Spotlight on 'India's Got Latent': Supreme Court to Examine Disability Mockery Claims

The Supreme Court is set to examine allegations against Samay Raina, host of 'India’s Got Latent', for mocking disabilities. The plea by Cure SMA Foundation of India seeks regulatory guidelines on derogatory online content. Ranveer Allahbadia, involved in the case, has been ordered to maintain podcast decency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is stepping in to probe allegations that 'India's Got Latent' host Samay Raina mocked disabilities on his show. This comes as a result of a plea from the NGO Cure SMA Foundation of India.

Senior advocate Aprajita Singh has been asked by the Court to file a formal petition to address the concerns regarding derogatory remarks made by Raina, as well as influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, faces scrutiny for comments made during a YouTube episode, affecting his ability to travel.

The NGO urges the court to formulate guidelines against offensive content targeting disabilities. Meanwhile, the Court has tasked the government to draft a balanced regulatory framework for social media, ensuring free speech without allowing derogatory content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

