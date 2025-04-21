Pope Francis's Unfulfilled Indian Hopes and the Challenges Faced During His Papacy

Pope Francis's tenure marked a milestone for India's Catholic community, yet it was not without challenges. His long-held desire to visit India went unfulfilled, but he did elevate George Jacob Koovakad, an Indian priest, to Cardinal rank, boosting India's representation in the Vatican.

Francis, the first non-European pope in nearly 1300 years, passed away on Easter Monday at 88. His papacy faced unresolved tensions within the Syro-Malabar Church over changes to the Holy Mass format, reflecting deep divisions in the community.

Despite these challenges, Pope Francis furthered the sainthood processes for revered Indian figures, a source of pride for many. Notable canonizations included Fr Kuriakose Elias Chavara, Sister Euphrasia Eluvathingal, Mariam Thresia, and Devasahayam Pillai, highlighting the Pope's connection with India.

