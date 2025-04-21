Pope Francis's Unfulfilled Indian Hopes and the Challenges Faced During His Papacy
Pope Francis's relationship with India saw hopes and challenges. His visit to India was unfulfilled, but he elevated an Indian priest to Cardinal. His papacy faced issues within the Syro-Malabar Church regarding Holy Mass. He managed to canonize several Indian figures, highlighting moments of religious pride.
Pope Francis's tenure marked a milestone for India's Catholic community, yet it was not without challenges. His long-held desire to visit India went unfulfilled, but he did elevate George Jacob Koovakad, an Indian priest, to Cardinal rank, boosting India's representation in the Vatican.
Francis, the first non-European pope in nearly 1300 years, passed away on Easter Monday at 88. His papacy faced unresolved tensions within the Syro-Malabar Church over changes to the Holy Mass format, reflecting deep divisions in the community.
Despite these challenges, Pope Francis furthered the sainthood processes for revered Indian figures, a source of pride for many. Notable canonizations included Fr Kuriakose Elias Chavara, Sister Euphrasia Eluvathingal, Mariam Thresia, and Devasahayam Pillai, highlighting the Pope's connection with India.
