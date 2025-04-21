Left Menu

How Jon Bernthal Played a Role in Tom Holland's Spider-Man Success

Actor Jon Bernthal shared how he aided Tom Holland in securing the Spider-Man role by crafting his audition tape and suggesting stunts. Bernthal and Holland made each other's audition tapes during their time on 'Pilgrimage'. Holland's confidence and Bernthal's advice contributed to Holland landing the iconic superhero role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:37 IST
Actor Jon Bernthal recently revealed how he contributed to Tom Holland's successful landing of the Spider-Man role. In an engaging conversation on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bernthal recalled their time working together on the 2017 movie, 'Pilgrimage', during which they made each other's audition tapes.

Bernthal mentioned Holland's unwavering confidence during the audition process, as the young actor kept asserting, 'I am Spider-Man'. Bernthal gave crucial advice to Holland, encouraging him to include stunts in his audition tape, suggesting, 'maybe you should run up that wall and do a double backflip.'

While Bernthal doesn't take full credit, he expressed pride in having contributed to Holland's success as Spider-Man. Following his audition, Holland secured the role and has since starred as the superhero in several blockbuster films.

