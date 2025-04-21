Global Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday

On Easter Monday, King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer led a wave of tributes following the death of Pope Francis, as announced by the Vatican. The Pope, who recently appeared at Easter celebrations in St. Peter's Square after recovering from an infection, leaves a significant legacy as the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

In statements from Buckingham Palace, the UK royal family praised Pope Francis for his empathy, unity, and commitment to faith and the environment. The British royals highlighted his impact on both people and the planet, emphasizing the widespread mourning of his passing.

Other political figures, including former Prime Ministers and leaders from Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, echoed sentiments of admiration for the Pope's leadership, noting his efforts towards peace, reconciliation, and social justice. Their condolences were directed towards the Church and the global community that he inspired.

(With inputs from agencies.)