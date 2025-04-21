Left Menu

Global Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday

World leaders including King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and others paid tribute to Pope Francis after the Vatican announced his passing on Easter Monday. As the first Latin American Pope, Francis was celebrated for his compassion and advocacy for peace, humanity, and environmental care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:42 IST
Global Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Easter Monday, King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer led a wave of tributes following the death of Pope Francis, as announced by the Vatican. The Pope, who recently appeared at Easter celebrations in St. Peter's Square after recovering from an infection, leaves a significant legacy as the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

In statements from Buckingham Palace, the UK royal family praised Pope Francis for his empathy, unity, and commitment to faith and the environment. The British royals highlighted his impact on both people and the planet, emphasizing the widespread mourning of his passing.

Other political figures, including former Prime Ministers and leaders from Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, echoed sentiments of admiration for the Pope's leadership, noting his efforts towards peace, reconciliation, and social justice. Their condolences were directed towards the Church and the global community that he inspired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025