Massive Movement: Jagan's One Crore Signatures Against Med College Privatization

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy opposed the privatization of 10 medical colleges, gathering over one crore signatures, and presenting them to Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer. Reddy criticized the TDP-led NDA government's decision as an anti-people move and vowed to take legal and political action if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a massive show of public dissent, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday submitted more than one crore signatures to Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, opposing the alleged privatization of 10 medical colleges. The signatures were collected through a statewide campaign, portraying it as a significant movement against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's decision.

Reddy denounced the proposed privation as the country's "biggest scam," arguing that it would transfer medical colleges to private entities that continue to receive public salaries. He further claimed that the plan would deprive the poor of critical super-speciality and multi-speciality health services, going against the ethos of public welfare.

Vehicles laden with signatures arrived at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, recording a momentous expression of public sentiment. Reddy commended party workers and activists for the campaign's success, emphasizing the potential hazards of privatization, including impacts on teaching hospitals, and criticized the current governance's failure to serve the public interest. He promised future legal actions, asserting a readiness to challenge private players politically and judicially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

