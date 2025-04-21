Left Menu

End of an Era: Pope Francis's Unanswered Call to India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:32 IST
Pope Francis, set to be the next pontiff to visit India after more than two decades, passed away at the age of 88, leaving his plans unfulfilled. His potential trip, following an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was eagerly anticipated.

Modi first extended the invitation to Pope Francis in October 2021 during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome. A subsequent invitation was renewed on the margins of the G7 Summit in Italy in June last year. However, complications from a lung infection led to the pontiff's demise, halting the proposed visit.

The Catholic community in India had been looking forward to welcoming Pope Francis after the Church's jubilee celebrations in 2025. The last papal visit was by Pope John Paul II in 1999, following which no pontiff had set foot in the country, despite repeated efforts and invitations by Indian leaders.

