End of an Era: Pope Francis's Unanswered Call to India
Pope Francis, who passed away at 88, was set to visit India, a long-anticipated journey following invitations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His visit was planned post the Catholic Church's 2025 jubilee celebrations, marking the first papal visit since Pope John Paul II in 1999.
- Country:
- India
Pope Francis, set to be the next pontiff to visit India after more than two decades, passed away at the age of 88, leaving his plans unfulfilled. His potential trip, following an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was eagerly anticipated.
Modi first extended the invitation to Pope Francis in October 2021 during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome. A subsequent invitation was renewed on the margins of the G7 Summit in Italy in June last year. However, complications from a lung infection led to the pontiff's demise, halting the proposed visit.
The Catholic community in India had been looking forward to welcoming Pope Francis after the Church's jubilee celebrations in 2025. The last papal visit was by Pope John Paul II in 1999, following which no pontiff had set foot in the country, despite repeated efforts and invitations by Indian leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royal Reunion: King Charles and Queen Camilla's Vatican Visit
Vatican says Pope Francis met privately with King Charles III in first announced meeting since pope's return to Vatican, reports AP.
Vatican's Financial Vigilance Yields Fewer Suspicious Activity Reports
The Future Papacy: Who Will Lead The Catholic Church?
Diplomatic Bridges: JD Vance Meets Vatican Amid Policy Tensions