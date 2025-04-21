Pope Francis: A Voice Beyond the Sidelines
Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at 88. Known for speaking up, he urged the Church not to remain on the sidelines of public issues. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien emphasized Francis' commitment to addressing diverse issues affecting the Christian community.
- Country:
- India
Pope Francis, the first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday at the age of 88. Known for his willingness to speak out, he was remembered by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, who highlighted the pontiff's refusal to let the Church remain 'on the sidelines'.
In a tribute posted on X, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien recalled Francis' viewpoint that the Church should engage actively beyond the private sphere. Quoting the late Pope, O'Brien affirmed the importance of addressing public and political issues while respecting political autonomy.
O'Brien further advocated for the Church to take a stand on issues impacting the Christian community in India, such as ethnic conflicts, the revocation of FCRA licenses for Christian organizations, and the new Waqf Act, showing his alignment with Francis' vocal approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)