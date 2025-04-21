Left Menu

Global Mourning: Farewell to Pope Francis

Tamil Nadu's political leaders, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, mourned the death of Pope Francis. The revered pope, aged 88, was known for his compassionate, progressive approach. Leaders praised his dedication to the poor and marginalized, advocacy for justice, and his impact on interfaith dialogue and religious harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:02 IST
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with other political figures, expressed deep sadness over the death of Pope Francis. They celebrated his compassionate and progressive leadership as the first Latin American pope, known for his humility and advocacy for the poor.

Pope Francis, who passed away at 88, was respected for his critiques of capitalism and efforts toward climate change awareness, often alienating conservatives. His dedication to justice, peace, and interfaith dialogue earned him admiration worldwide, beyond the Catholic community.

Political leaders such as AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and TNCC's K Selvaperunthagai highlighted his life's work. They emphasized his role in religious reforms and advocacy for refugees and migrants, marking his passing as an irreparable loss to millions of Catholics globally.

