Global Mourning: Farewell to Pope Francis

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with other political figures, expressed deep sadness over the death of Pope Francis. They celebrated his compassionate and progressive leadership as the first Latin American pope, known for his humility and advocacy for the poor.

Pope Francis, who passed away at 88, was respected for his critiques of capitalism and efforts toward climate change awareness, often alienating conservatives. His dedication to justice, peace, and interfaith dialogue earned him admiration worldwide, beyond the Catholic community.

Political leaders such as AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and TNCC's K Selvaperunthagai highlighted his life's work. They emphasized his role in religious reforms and advocacy for refugees and migrants, marking his passing as an irreparable loss to millions of Catholics globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)