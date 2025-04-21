Viral Video Sparks Fresh Hindi-Kannada Language Debate

The language debate in India has taken a new turn with a viral video igniting passions regarding Hindi and Kannada. The clip shows an unidentified man insisting that an auto driver in Bengaluru should communicate in Hindi, causing a significant uproar online.

The heated exchange continues to divide public opinion, as many Kannadigas voice their opposition to being forced to speak Hindi. While some supported the man's viewpoint, a significant backlash prompted him to issue an apology in Kannada, emphasizing the intensity of regional language sentiments.

This incident also coincides with rising resistance in Karnataka to the three-language formula advocating Hindi under the National Education Policy 2020, illustrating deepening language tensions in the region.

