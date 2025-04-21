Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Fresh Hindi-Kannada Language Debate

A viral video rekindled the Hindi-Kannada language debate, showing an unknown man urging an auto driver in Bengaluru to speak Hindi. Following backlash, the man posted an apology in Kannada, which further split opinions on social media and highlighted resistance to Hindi imposition in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:19 IST
The language debate in India has taken a new turn with a viral video igniting passions regarding Hindi and Kannada. The clip shows an unidentified man insisting that an auto driver in Bengaluru should communicate in Hindi, causing a significant uproar online.

The heated exchange continues to divide public opinion, as many Kannadigas voice their opposition to being forced to speak Hindi. While some supported the man's viewpoint, a significant backlash prompted him to issue an apology in Kannada, emphasizing the intensity of regional language sentiments.

This incident also coincides with rising resistance in Karnataka to the three-language formula advocating Hindi under the National Education Policy 2020, illustrating deepening language tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

