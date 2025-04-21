Left Menu

World Mourns the Loss of Pope Francis: A Champion of Humanity

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, passed away at the age of 88, leaving a lasting legacy of love and humanity. Global leaders, including those from the Indian National Congress, expressed deep sorrow, highlighting his commitment to inter-religious understanding, social justice, and compassion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:10 IST
World Mourns the Loss of Pope Francis: A Champion of Humanity
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

Pope Francis, the beloved first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88. Known for his humility and dedication to the underprivileged, he leaves behind an enduring legacy of compassion and interfaith dialogue, a figure of global influence and humanity.

In response to Pope Francis's passing, Rahul Gandhi expressed profound sorrow, emphasizing the pontiff's fearless stance against inequality. Throughout his tenure, Pope Francis inspired millions by advocating for love and humanity, gaining admiration from diverse faiths for his unwavering commitment to social justice.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also mourned the loss, celebrating Pope Francis as an enduring advocate for peace and inter-religious understanding. His passing represents not just a loss to the Christian community but to the entire world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025