World Mourns the Loss of Pope Francis: A Champion of Humanity

Pope Francis, the beloved first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88. Known for his humility and dedication to the underprivileged, he leaves behind an enduring legacy of compassion and interfaith dialogue, a figure of global influence and humanity.

In response to Pope Francis's passing, Rahul Gandhi expressed profound sorrow, emphasizing the pontiff's fearless stance against inequality. Throughout his tenure, Pope Francis inspired millions by advocating for love and humanity, gaining admiration from diverse faiths for his unwavering commitment to social justice.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also mourned the loss, celebrating Pope Francis as an enduring advocate for peace and inter-religious understanding. His passing represents not just a loss to the Christian community but to the entire world.

(With inputs from agencies.)