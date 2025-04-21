World Mourns the Loss of Pope Francis: A Champion of Humanity
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, passed away at the age of 88, leaving a lasting legacy of love and humanity. Global leaders, including those from the Indian National Congress, expressed deep sorrow, highlighting his commitment to inter-religious understanding, social justice, and compassion.
- Country:
- India
Pope Francis, the beloved first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88. Known for his humility and dedication to the underprivileged, he leaves behind an enduring legacy of compassion and interfaith dialogue, a figure of global influence and humanity.
In response to Pope Francis's passing, Rahul Gandhi expressed profound sorrow, emphasizing the pontiff's fearless stance against inequality. Throughout his tenure, Pope Francis inspired millions by advocating for love and humanity, gaining admiration from diverse faiths for his unwavering commitment to social justice.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also mourned the loss, celebrating Pope Francis as an enduring advocate for peace and inter-religious understanding. His passing represents not just a loss to the Christian community but to the entire world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cong will conduct X-ray of India through caste census for benefit of socially backward classes; RSS, BJP against it: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.
People of Bihar have always shown new direction to India, confident they would do it again this time: Rahul Gandhi on assembly polls.
Caste census similar to exercise conducted in Congress-ruled Telangana will change development model of country: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.
Political Showdown in Bihar: Giriraj Singh vs. Rahul Gandhi
Congress will demolish 'fake barrier' of 50 pc cap on reservations: Rahul Gandhi at 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' at Patna.