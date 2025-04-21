A Historic Farewell: Remembering Pope Francis

In a poignant tribute, Hyderabad's Archbishop Cardinal Poola Anthony mourned Pope Francis, hailing his compassionate and humble papacy. The cardinal announced his plans to journey to the Vatican for the Pope's funeral, as confirmed by church sources.

Cardinal Anthony is also set to join the conclave, a critical meeting of cardinals to elect Pope Francis' successor. He lauded the Pope as not just a global Church leader but a prophetic voice advocating for mercy, justice, and peace.

The Pope's tenure was marked by deep ties with the Church in India, acknowledging the nation's rich culture, religious harmony, and Christian values. Pope Francis' leadership included appointing Indian bishops, highlighting significant inclusion in the Church hierarchy.

