A Historic Farewell: Remembering Pope Francis

Archbishop of Hyderabad Cardinal Poola Anthony expressed condolences over Pope Francis' death, praising his compassionate papacy marked by humility and dedication. Cardinal Anthony will attend the Pope’s funeral and the conclave. Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, was known for his concern for the poor and challenge to capitalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:38 IST
In a poignant tribute, Hyderabad's Archbishop Cardinal Poola Anthony mourned Pope Francis, hailing his compassionate and humble papacy. The cardinal announced his plans to journey to the Vatican for the Pope's funeral, as confirmed by church sources.

Cardinal Anthony is also set to join the conclave, a critical meeting of cardinals to elect Pope Francis' successor. He lauded the Pope as not just a global Church leader but a prophetic voice advocating for mercy, justice, and peace.

The Pope's tenure was marked by deep ties with the Church in India, acknowledging the nation's rich culture, religious harmony, and Christian values. Pope Francis' leadership included appointing Indian bishops, highlighting significant inclusion in the Church hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

