Alan Ruck Joins Star-Studded Cast of Horror-Thriller 'Corporate Retreat'

Alan Ruck, widely acclaimed for his portrayal of Connor Roy in the hit series 'Succession', is the latest addition to the upcoming horror-thriller 'Corporate Retreat'. Ruck's participation in the project, which also stars Rosanna Arquette and Ashton Sanders, was confirmed by Variety.

The veteran actor, known for his roles in iconic films like 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off', 'Speed', and 'Twister', has earned multiple accolades, including nominations for a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy. His work on 'Succession' helped the cast secure two SAG Awards for their ensemble performance.

Directors Aaron Fisher and producer Uri Singer expressed their excitement about Ruck joining the film, praising his unique talent for blending comedy and drama. Singer highlighted Ruck's ability to evoke laughter amid suspense and horror, aligning perfectly with the film's intended tone.

(With inputs from agencies.)