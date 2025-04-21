Pope Francis: A Legacy of Humility and Compassion Mourned Globally

The world is in mourning as members of the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic community grapple with the death of Pope Francis. Known for his humble nature and advocacy for the marginalized, he left an indelible mark on people from all walks of life.

At the Vatican, the news of the pontiff's death stunned tourists and pilgrims, juxtaposing the grief with memories of his presence during Holy Week celebrations. Father Bachai, a retired priest from the U.S., expressed shock and sadness at the loss, while visitors from Africa and Argentina reminisced about his support for LGBT rights and his concern for war-torn regions.

Around the world, from Congo to Korea, the late pope's caring spirit was remembered fondly. His efforts to foster unity among Christianity's branches resonated with believers like David Sieben, a recent pilgrim. As church bells tolled in Rome, Pope Francis was hailed as extraordinary, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and humility.

(With inputs from agencies.)