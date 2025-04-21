Left Menu

Viola Davis Stars in Action-Packed 'G20': A Groundbreaking Role with a Cultural Mission

Patricia Riggen directs 'G20', an action-thriller starring Viola Davis as the fictional female US President. Premiering on Prime Video, the film challenges norms by showcasing a female action hero, aiming to reshape cultural perceptions and inspire future possibilities for women in leadership roles.

Filmmaker Patricia Riggen (Image source: Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Patricia Riggen, renowned for her work on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, has launched her latest directorial venture, 'G20'. Starring Oscar-winning Viola Davis, the film debuts on Prime Video, marking the first time Davis engages in a full-fledged action role, much to the astonishment of her fans.

In a conversation with ANI, Riggen highlighted her collaborative experience with Davis, expressing thanks to the 'Widows' actress for her significant role in bringing 'G20' to life. 'Viola initiated this project and selected me as director. As a Mexican woman in the US, her choice profoundly impacted my career,' Riggen remarked.

'G20' presents a thrilling plot involving terrorists capturing the G20 Summit, where Davis portrays President Danielle Sutton, a character combining statecraft and military prowess to protect her people and the global community. The film tactically questions cultural dynamics by showcasing a female president and action hero, striving to normalize these roles.

