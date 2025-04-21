Viola Davis Stars in Action-Packed 'G20': A Groundbreaking Role with a Cultural Mission

Patricia Riggen, renowned for her work on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, has launched her latest directorial venture, 'G20'. Starring Oscar-winning Viola Davis, the film debuts on Prime Video, marking the first time Davis engages in a full-fledged action role, much to the astonishment of her fans.

In a conversation with ANI, Riggen highlighted her collaborative experience with Davis, expressing thanks to the 'Widows' actress for her significant role in bringing 'G20' to life. 'Viola initiated this project and selected me as director. As a Mexican woman in the US, her choice profoundly impacted my career,' Riggen remarked.

'G20' presents a thrilling plot involving terrorists capturing the G20 Summit, where Davis portrays President Danielle Sutton, a character combining statecraft and military prowess to protect her people and the global community. The film tactically questions cultural dynamics by showcasing a female president and action hero, striving to normalize these roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)