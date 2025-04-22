Papal Controversy: Pope Francis' Bold Reforms and Rising Traditionalist Opposition

At the Vatican in 2019, a remarkable incident stoked the fires of traditionalist opposition to Pope Francis. A man stole and threw Indigenous statues into the Tiber River, condemning perceived idolatry under Pope Francis. This act exemplified the lengths to which critics opposed history's first Latin American pope, known for his progressive reforms.

The displeasure of traditionalists, reinforced by figures within the College of Cardinals, signaled a deepening resistance towards Francis' approach. Analysts suggested that divisions caused by his reformist agenda required reconciliation, especially as conservatives viewed themselves as more devout than the pope himself.

Pope Francis addressed these challenges with notable strategic maneuvering, neutralizing opposition through precise key appointments and removals. Despite this resistance, Francis maintained his vision of a welcoming church, exemplified by his outreach to marginalized groups such as LGBTQ+ Catholics and others whom he sought to embrace with compassion.

