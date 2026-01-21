Punjab's Rural Sports Grounds Initiative: A Drive for Youth and Accountability
Punjab Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond announced the deployment of special flying squads to monitor the construction of 3,100 rural sports grounds. The state aims to divert youth from drugs to sports while maintaining quality and transparency. Various measures include an MIS portal for real-time project tracking.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to promote sports and tackle youth drug abuse, Punjab's Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond declared the state's commitment to constructing 3,100 rural sports grounds. Strategic oversight will be maintained by deploying special flying squads to ensure accountability and transparency.
To track progress, an MIS portal has been launched, requiring officials to submit regular updates with geo-tagged evidence. Sond emphasized that any negligence will face immediate action, underscoring zero tolerance for political interference.
Every rupee of public funds is accounted for, with third-party audits and technical standards in place. Grassroots stakeholders like sarpanches and local sports clubs are integrated into the initiative, making them active partners rather than passive observers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Accountability Ensures Safety After Water Tank Collapse in Gujarat
EC Demands Accountability in West Bengal Voter List Scandal
Royal Wedding Sparks Debate on Extravagance and Accountability
India to Launch National Legislative Index to Digitise Democratic Accountability
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Urban Greed and Calls for Accountability