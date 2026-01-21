Left Menu

Punjab's Rural Sports Grounds Initiative: A Drive for Youth and Accountability

Punjab Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond announced the deployment of special flying squads to monitor the construction of 3,100 rural sports grounds. The state aims to divert youth from drugs to sports while maintaining quality and transparency. Various measures include an MIS portal for real-time project tracking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:23 IST
Punjab's Rural Sports Grounds Initiative: A Drive for Youth and Accountability
Tarunpreet Singh Sond
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to promote sports and tackle youth drug abuse, Punjab's Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond declared the state's commitment to constructing 3,100 rural sports grounds. Strategic oversight will be maintained by deploying special flying squads to ensure accountability and transparency.

To track progress, an MIS portal has been launched, requiring officials to submit regular updates with geo-tagged evidence. Sond emphasized that any negligence will face immediate action, underscoring zero tolerance for political interference.

Every rupee of public funds is accounted for, with third-party audits and technical standards in place. Grassroots stakeholders like sarpanches and local sports clubs are integrated into the initiative, making them active partners rather than passive observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
2
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation
3
China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in Africa

China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in...

 Global
4
Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem

Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026