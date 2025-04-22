Unrest and Sandbar Struggles: Muthalapozhi's Fishermen Demand Action

The Kerala government continued to face criticism over the protests at Muthalapozhi, with fishermen and trade unions campaigning against the estuary blockage caused by sand accumulation.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil accuse some parties of politicizing the unrest. They announced measures to clear the sand and ensure smooth fishing operations.

Sand removal, part of a Rs 177 crore development project, is underway. Failure to clear it risks flooding five panchayats. The ongoing protests have rekindled tensions in the region, known for numerous fishing boat accidents.

