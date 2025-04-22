Unrest and Sandbar Struggles: Muthalapozhi's Fishermen Demand Action
The Kerala government faces criticism for ongoing protests in Muthalapozhi, where fishermen and unions demand resolution of sand buildup blocking the estuary. Government officials allege political exploitation of the situation, pledging sand removal and port development. Accumulated sand threatens flooding and disrupts fishing operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government continued to face criticism over the protests at Muthalapozhi, with fishermen and trade unions campaigning against the estuary blockage caused by sand accumulation.
Labour Minister V Sivankutty and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil accuse some parties of politicizing the unrest. They announced measures to clear the sand and ensure smooth fishing operations.
Sand removal, part of a Rs 177 crore development project, is underway. Failure to clear it risks flooding five panchayats. The ongoing protests have rekindled tensions in the region, known for numerous fishing boat accidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Presses Modi on Fishermen Issue and Katchatheevu Retrieval
Tamil Nadu's Struggle for Fishermen's Rights
Tamil Nadu CM Lays Out Rs576.73 Crore Boost for Fishermen's Welfare Amidst Tensions with Sri Lanka
Political Rifts Surface During PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit Amidst Fishermen Crisis
TMC Turmoil: Internal Conflict Fuels Political Unrest in West Bengal