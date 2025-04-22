Left Menu

The Secret Life of Fabrics: How Our Clothes Contribute to Environmental Pollution

Our closets are filled with plastic woven into polyester, acrylic, and nylon, leading to environmental shedding. Laundry releases microfibres that end up in oceans, affecting marine life and humans. Simple habits like washing less can help, alongside developing clothes that shed fewer fibres. Efforts are underway to create sustainable textile production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Plastic pervades our lives in unexpected ways, even in our clothing. From polyester activewear to acrylic sweaters, these garments shed microfibres during washing, contributing to environmental pollution that affects marine life and humans alike.

Experts suggest small lifestyle changes, such as washing clothes less and using cooler water, can reduce fibre shedding. Innovations like the Cora Ball and washing bags are designed to minimize microplastic loss and capture them effectively.

As global efforts accelerate, brands like Patagonia are experimenting with sustainable materials and production methods. The goal is to redesign the entire lifecycle of textiles to reduce fibre fragmentation and create more durable clothing, working collaboratively with appliance manufacturers and researchers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

