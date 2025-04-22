Left Menu

Empowering Queens: 64 Squares' Million-Dollar Move to Boost Women's Chess in India

The initiative 64 Squares, a collaboration between Pravaha Foundation and MGD1, awarded a Rs one crore fellowship grant to support five aspiring women chess players in India. This financial backing will cover their training and tournament participation for a year, promoting the growth of women's chess in the nation.

In an ambitious move to elevate women's chess in India, a Rs one crore fellowship grant has been awarded to five promising players, including International Master Vantika Agarwal. The initiative, spearheaded by 64 Squares, is a collaborative effort by Hyderabad's Pravaha Foundation and Chess Startup MGD1.

This newly launched fellowship will oversee the training and tournament expenses of selected players for a full year. Among the recipients are IM Vantika Agarwal, promising talents like WFM Shubhi Gupta, and WIM Sarayu Velpula, all set to make waves in the chess world.

Since receiving support in 2023, Vantika has clinched the International Master title and numerous accolades such as team and individual golds at the 2024 Chess Olympiad. With an eye on the prestigious Grandmaster title, she continues to be a beneficiary of this forward-thinking initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

