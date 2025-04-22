Left Menu

North Block's Heritage Makeover: Echoes of the Past, Vision for the Future

The century-old North Block on Raisina Hills, housing key government ministries, is set for a major transformation into a museum as part of a Rs 338 crore project. Managed by the CPWD, the restoration ensures preservation of historical integrity while meeting modern conservation standards, as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:29 IST
The historic North Block, a significant heritage structure on Raisina Hills, is slated for an extensive makeover, transitioning into a grand museum. Estimated at Rs 338 crore, the project is an integral part of the Central Vista Redevelopment initiative aimed at rejuvenating crucial government buildings.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has set the timeline to two years for the completion of this ambitious project. Alongside North Block, a similar restoration effort will later commence on its twin, the South Block. The transformation envisions a world-class cultural institution named the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum.

The CPWD emphasizes adherence to a high standard of historical preservation, intertwining modern techniques and traditional craftsmanship. New additions include a service building to house essential systems. The phased project ensures ministries relocate seamlessly to new accommodations within the Common Central Secretariat.

