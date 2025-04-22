Kerala Film Industry Grapples with Drug Allegations Against Actor Shine Tom Chacko

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has extended one last opportunity to actor Shine Tom Chacko to rectify his behavior following allegations of drug-related misconduct by actress Vincy Aloshious. This decision comes after Chacko, who insists on his commitment to change, was arrested and released on bail amid ongoing drug case investigations.

FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan emphasized that while young talents like Chacko deserve a chance, this should not be misconstrued as leniency towards illegal activities. Unnikrishnan warned that Malayalam cinema production is declining, attributing the drop to hesitant corporate investments amid drug-related controversies.

These incidents cast a shadow over the Malayalam film sector, with industry representatives expressing concern about the damaging public perception. The Kerala government has announced its active intervention in the case, reflecting the seriousness of the allegations which threaten the industry's vitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)