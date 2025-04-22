Left Menu

Historic Russia-Oman Summit Calls for Peace in Gaza

In a historic summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sultan Haitham bin Tarek Al Said discussed the Gaza crisis, calling for Israeli withdrawal from Palestinian territories. The leaders also explored Oman's mediation in US-Iran nuclear talks and signed bilateral agreements, including visa-free travel to boost cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:18 IST
In an unprecedented summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarek Al Said tackled pressing international issues, notably expressing alarm over the dire conditions in Gaza. They jointly demanded the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the region, alongside enhancing humanitarian efforts and facilitating reconstruction.

Both leaders underscored the urgency for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of delivering immediate humanitarian aid and kickstarting rebuilding initiatives while ensuring the safe return of displaced Palestinians. Their discussions extended to the ongoing US-Iran nuclear negotiations, with Oman playing a mediatory role in these talks.

Beyond international diplomacy, the summit marked the signing of significant bilateral agreements, notably the establishment of visa-free travel between Russia and Oman. This move is anticipated to bolster tourism as well as economic ties, particularly in the energy sector, as noted by local analysts.

