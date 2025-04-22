Historic Russia-Oman Summit Calls for Peace in Gaza

In an unprecedented summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarek Al Said tackled pressing international issues, notably expressing alarm over the dire conditions in Gaza. They jointly demanded the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the region, alongside enhancing humanitarian efforts and facilitating reconstruction.

Both leaders underscored the urgency for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of delivering immediate humanitarian aid and kickstarting rebuilding initiatives while ensuring the safe return of displaced Palestinians. Their discussions extended to the ongoing US-Iran nuclear negotiations, with Oman playing a mediatory role in these talks.

Beyond international diplomacy, the summit marked the signing of significant bilateral agreements, notably the establishment of visa-free travel between Russia and Oman. This move is anticipated to bolster tourism as well as economic ties, particularly in the energy sector, as noted by local analysts.

