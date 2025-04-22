Left Menu

Outcry Over Neglect of Karnataka's 64-Pillar Pavilion

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed concern over a video allegedly showing neglect at Karnataka's 64-pillar pavilion. He called the situation disturbing and urged the state government to protect the site, emphasizing the importance of preserving India's architectural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:41 IST
Outcry Over Neglect of Karnataka's 64-Pillar Pavilion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has expressed strong concerns about a video that purportedly shows neglect of the historic 64-pillar pavilion in Karnataka. He described the imagery depicting its current state as 'disturbing.'

The video, shared on the social media platform X by an anonymous user on Monday, highlights apparent misuse of this iconic site. The footage does not indicate when it was captured, adding to the ambiguity and urgency surrounding its veracity.

Minister Shekhawat called on the Karnataka government to take immediate action to safeguard the pavilion. He underscored the significance of protecting India's architectural heritage for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025