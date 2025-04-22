Outcry Over Neglect of Karnataka's 64-Pillar Pavilion

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has expressed strong concerns about a video that purportedly shows neglect of the historic 64-pillar pavilion in Karnataka. He described the imagery depicting its current state as 'disturbing.'

The video, shared on the social media platform X by an anonymous user on Monday, highlights apparent misuse of this iconic site. The footage does not indicate when it was captured, adding to the ambiguity and urgency surrounding its veracity.

Minister Shekhawat called on the Karnataka government to take immediate action to safeguard the pavilion. He underscored the significance of protecting India's architectural heritage for future generations.

