Survival Amidst Chaos: Neha Waghulade's Pahalgam Ordeal
Neha Waghulade, an AIR announcer from Maharashtra, survived a terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K. Amid gunshots in Baisaran meadows, 26 tourists were killed. Neha informed her husband of her safety and recounted the Indian Army's swift response. Her group continued their planned trip post-attack.
Neha Waghulade, known by her alias Kishori, has expressed gratitude for surviving a horrific terror attack while visiting Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack unfolded during her tour of Baisaran meadows, a favored spot among tourists, which tragically turned deadly as 26 individuals were killed.
Amidst the chaos, Neha managed to contact her husband in Jalgaon, assuring him she was unharmed despite the danger around her. Tushar Waghulade recounted her harrowing experience, recalling how gunshots interrupted their conversation, and how his wife's shaken tone revealed the severity of the situation.
Neha shared how the Indian Army quickly intervened, moving tourists to safety. Despite the ordeal, her tour group continued their journey to Katra, maintaining their plans to visit the Vaishno Devi Temple. This incident highlights the precarious balance between life and death experienced by tourists in conflict zones.
