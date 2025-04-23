Kashmir's Call to Unity and Resilience Amidst Tragedy

In the serene heart of Kashmir, a region renowned for its breathtaking beauty and tranquility, a devastating terrorist attack has shattered the peace, claiming at least 26 lives. This tragic event took place in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, marking a stark contrast to its usual idyllic persona.

The attack, executed with cold-blooded precision, has prompted a unified response from Indian leaders and citizens, stressing the importance of resilience over retaliation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cutting short an overseas visit, condemned the act and vowed to bring the culprits to justice, reinforcing the country's unwavering resolve against terrorism.

This incident, attributed not to local ideologies but to extremist outsiders, has stirred widespread grief and solidarity. Calls for unity echo across India, as leaders emphasize the nation's core values of peace and inclusivity, urging citizens to rise above fear and focus on healing and remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)