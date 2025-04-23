Left Menu

Hallowed Halls of Cinema: FTII and SRFTI Ascend to Deemed University Status

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) have been granted deemed-to-be university status, empowering them to award degrees and offer doctoral programs. This aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, promoting autonomy, innovation, and academic excellence in film education.

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata have been granted esteemed deemed-to-be university status, announced the Ministry of Education. This prestigious elevation will enable these institutes to confer degrees and offer doctoral programs, previously only offering diplomas.

A senior official from the Ministry of Education confirmed the status was granted under section 3 of the UGC Act, following a recommendation by the University Grants Commission. The institutes will now embark on offering doctoral, research, and innovative academic programs, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 vision. This significant status shift is expected to foster greater autonomy, innovation, and academic pre-eminence in film and media education.

Established in 1960 at the former Prabhat Studios in Pune, FTII evolved from a department within the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to become an autonomous body in the public sphere. Similarly, SRFTI, founded in 1995 and named in honor of film icon Satyajit Ray, has grown to offer comprehensive postgraduate programs spanning various specializations in filmmaking and digital media.

