Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Deleted Israeli Condolence Post on Pope Francis

The Israeli Foreign Ministry deleted a condolence post about Pope Francis's death, sparking outrage, especially from ambassadors in Catholic countries. The Pope had been critical of Israel's actions in Gaza but also condemned Hamas and rising antisemitism. PM Netanyahu has not commented on the Pope's passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:16 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Deleted Israeli Condolence Post on Pope Francis
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli Foreign Ministry is at the center of a diplomatic uproar following the deletion of a condolence message regarding the death of Pope Francis. The post had briefly appeared on the platform X, with the statement, 'Rest in peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing.'

Ambassadors, particularly those stationed in predominantly Catholic nations, expressed outrage over the post's removal. The ministry has remained silent, declining to provide any comments on why it was deleted. Pope Francis had been vocal on issues concerning the Middle East, criticizing Israel's military operations in Gaza, while also calling for Hamas to release hostages and condemning the rise of antisemitic sentiments.

Despite the deletion of the post and ongoing controversy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly addressed the situation or commented on the death of the Pope. The diplomatic community and observers await further developments in this delicate situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025