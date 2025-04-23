Controversy Erupts Over Deleted Israeli Condolence Post on Pope Francis

The Israeli Foreign Ministry is at the center of a diplomatic uproar following the deletion of a condolence message regarding the death of Pope Francis. The post had briefly appeared on the platform X, with the statement, 'Rest in peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing.'

Ambassadors, particularly those stationed in predominantly Catholic nations, expressed outrage over the post's removal. The ministry has remained silent, declining to provide any comments on why it was deleted. Pope Francis had been vocal on issues concerning the Middle East, criticizing Israel's military operations in Gaza, while also calling for Hamas to release hostages and condemning the rise of antisemitic sentiments.

Despite the deletion of the post and ongoing controversy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly addressed the situation or commented on the death of the Pope. The diplomatic community and observers await further developments in this delicate situation.

