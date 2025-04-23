Left Menu

The Jesuits: A Journey of Faith, Education, and Advocacy

Pope Francis was the first Jesuit pope, highlighting the influence of the Society of Jesus, known for its educational and advocacy missions. Founded by St. Ignatius of Loyola, the Jesuits have been pivotal in education and social justice, often amid political struggles. Their global network aids migrants, showcasing commitment to humanitarian efforts.

Pope Francis
Pope Francis made history as the first pope from the Society of Jesus, better known as the Jesuits, a powerful religious order within the Catholic Church.

Founded by St. Ignatius of Loyola in the 16th century, the Jesuits are renowned for their international influence in education and their dedication to social justice, as evidenced by their global network of schools and universities and their advocacy for marginalized communities.

Throughout history, the Jesuits have faced challenges, from political suppression to controversies, yet their commitment to humanitarian missions, especially serving refugees and migrants, remains steadfast, underscoring the order's key principle: ''for the greater glory of God.''

