Left Menu

Behind the Vatican Veil: The Secretive Conclave to Elect a New Pope

The impending Vatican conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis challenges Hollywood's dramatized depiction in the film 'Conclave.' While the movie entertains with power plays and scheming, actual Church proceedings emphasize prayer and discernment. As the cardinals prepare, speculation arises about frontrunners and the dynamics within the secretive process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:28 IST
Behind the Vatican Veil: The Secretive Conclave to Elect a New Pope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the Vatican gears up for the conclave to choose a successor to Pope Francis, misconceptions fueled by last year's hit movie 'Conclave' are being dispelled. The conclave, expected to start soon after Francis' funeral, will see cardinals gather behind closed doors to select a new pope.

While the film offers a sensationalized portrayal of power games among cardinals, Church insiders emphasize the sincere, prayerful nature of the process. U.S. Cardinal Sean O'Malley criticizes the film for depicting the election as a scenography of political tactics, asserting the genuine spiritual undertakings involved.

Despite the movie's fictional narrative, Pope Francis admitted to some real-life maneuvering in previous conclaves. Nonetheless, the global Catholic community focuses on discernment, hoping for divine guidance in appointing the Church's next leader. Speculation continues around potential candidates as the world watches this closely guarded ritual unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025