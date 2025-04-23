Behind the Vatican Veil: The Secretive Conclave to Elect a New Pope

As the Vatican gears up for the conclave to choose a successor to Pope Francis, misconceptions fueled by last year's hit movie 'Conclave' are being dispelled. The conclave, expected to start soon after Francis' funeral, will see cardinals gather behind closed doors to select a new pope.

While the film offers a sensationalized portrayal of power games among cardinals, Church insiders emphasize the sincere, prayerful nature of the process. U.S. Cardinal Sean O'Malley criticizes the film for depicting the election as a scenography of political tactics, asserting the genuine spiritual undertakings involved.

Despite the movie's fictional narrative, Pope Francis admitted to some real-life maneuvering in previous conclaves. Nonetheless, the global Catholic community focuses on discernment, hoping for divine guidance in appointing the Church's next leader. Speculation continues around potential candidates as the world watches this closely guarded ritual unfold.

