Tragedy Strikes: Community Mourns JC Chandra Mouli's Unexpected Death in Pahalgam Attack
The community in Visakhapatnam mourns the tragic death of JC Chandra Mouli in the Pahalgam terror attack. Known for his sociable nature, the retired bank employee was actively involved with the local bank employees’ association. His unexpected demise has stunned friends and neighbours, who fondly recall his friendly and helpful nature.
The recent Pahalgam terror attack brought a wave of shock and grief to the community of Visakhapatnam, as news of JC Chandra Mouli's untimely death broke. Mouli, remembered as a friendly and sociable retired bank employee, was actively engaged in supporting the bank employees' association even after retirement.
His neighbour Ravi Kumar expressed disbelief and distress at the tragic news. Mouli, who was known for his dedication, regularly visited the SBI head office in Vizag to assist with association-related matters and was an elected vice-president of his apartment association.
Mouli, originally from Srikakulam, had made Visakhapatnam his home due to his banking career, while his two daughters reside in the US. His death has left the community devastated, and his body is expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam for final respects.
