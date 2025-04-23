Left Menu

Pahalgam Attack Threatens Kashmir Tourism Recovery

The Pahalgam terror attack has caused a significant decline in tourism bookings to Jammu and Kashmir. Travel agencies report widespread cancellations, with nearly 80-90% of bookings withdrawn. The attack endangers the region's tourism-based economy, prompting government measures to minimize impact and maintain stability in the hospitality industry.

The Pahalgam terror attack is casting a shadow over Kashmir's tourism industry, with widespread cancellation of travel bookings reported across India. Thousands of tourists have begun leaving the region as fear spreads following the tragic incident near the Baisaran meadow, Anantnag district, that claimed 26 lives.

Travel operators in the valley have expressed concern over the rapid exodus, with around 80 percent of planned vacations scrapped in just days. Local officials, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, are grappling with the economic implications of the attack on Kashmir's tourism-dependent economy, prompting emergency meetings and calls to minimize disruption.

Measures are underway to stabilize the situation, with the Civil Aviation Ministry negotiating with airlines to prevent fare surges and coordinating additional flights to and from the area. Despite these efforts, industry leaders warn that restoring tourist confidence will be a substantial challenge in the aftermath of this unprecedented assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

