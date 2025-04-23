Tourism Plans Derailed: Maharashtra Travelers Cancel Kashmir Trips After Terror Attack
Following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, tourists from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are canceling or postponing their travel plans to the region. Tour operators report disrupted bookings and have introduced flexible policies to accommodate travelers seeking alternative destinations.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, travelers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, are reconsidering their summer vacation plans. Tour operators confirm a wave of cancellations from individuals who had intended to visit the Union Territory.
The attack, which occurred in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam and resulted in the death of at least 26 people, has led to widespread concern among prospective visitors. The impact is felt particularly strongly among those from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as numerous group tours planned for late April and May have been called off.
Tour operators, including Sarang Takalkar and Jaswant Singh, report that travelers are either opting for trip cancellations or exploring other destinations. Jayant Gore, another operator, has implemented a policy allowing customers to extend their travel dates or redirect their plans within India, offering flexibility amidst the uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to Unveil Maharana Pratap's Statue in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Thirst for Change: Shiv Sena's Water Revolution in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Shiv Sena's Water Solution: A Month-Long Protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Government aims to take defence exports to Rs 50,000 cr by 2029-30: Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Maharana Pratap inspired Shivaji Maharaj: Rajnath Singh after unveiling statue of Mewar ruler in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.