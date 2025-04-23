Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Stars in Thriller 'Heads of State'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star in the Hollywood film 'Heads of State,' premiering July 2 on Prime Video. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the movie features Chopra alongside Idris Elba and John Cena as they attempt to save the world from a global conspiracy. The film will be available in five languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:06 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will feature in the highly anticipated global adventure film 'Heads of State,' scheduled to premiere on Prime Video this July 2. The streaming platform made the announcement on Wednesday.

Under the direction of Ilya Naishuller, recognized for his work on 'Nobody', the film brings together Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba, and John Cena in a dramatic portrayal of politics and alliances. The story follows the US President, played by Cena, and the UK Prime Minister, portrayed by Elba, as they put aside their public rivalry to counteract a global threat.

This cinematic offering promises a mix of action and political intrigue, with the plot weaving through complex diplomatic relations and espionage. Priyanka Chopra plays a crucial role as the astute MI6 agent Noel Bisset, joining a talented ensemble cast that also includes Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino. Produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard for Amazon MGM Studios, 'Heads of State' boasts a story by Harrison Query, who co-authored the screenplay with Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.

(With inputs from agencies.)

