An Era Ends: Honoring Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica

Thousands gathered at St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday to bid farewell to Pope Francis, whose body lies in state for three days before his funeral on Saturday. The warm spring sunshine welcomed mourners stretching down the main boulevard in Rome, eager for a glimpse of the revered pontiff's open casket.

The 88-year-old pope's body was brought to St. Peter's following his death from a stroke. The solemn procession featured cardinals, bishops, friars, and Swiss Guards. Mourners applauded as the coffin crossed St. Peter's Square, reflecting their deep regard for Francis, who was known for making the church inclusive.

Crowds made their way through the basilica's central nave, where the pope lay dressed in red vestments. His passing has set the stage for a future conclave to decide the new pope, with discussions on continuing Francis' reforms or opting for a more traditional leader. Global leaders will attend the funeral, emphasizing the pontiff's far-reaching impact.

