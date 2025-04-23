An Era Ends: Honoring Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica
Thousands flocked to Vatican City to pay respects to Pope Francis, who lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica until his funeral. His passing has drawn diverse leaders worldwide, contemplating the next papal conclave. The Church faces decisions on continuing Francis' reforms or returning to tradition.
Thousands gathered at St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday to bid farewell to Pope Francis, whose body lies in state for three days before his funeral on Saturday. The warm spring sunshine welcomed mourners stretching down the main boulevard in Rome, eager for a glimpse of the revered pontiff's open casket.
The 88-year-old pope's body was brought to St. Peter's following his death from a stroke. The solemn procession featured cardinals, bishops, friars, and Swiss Guards. Mourners applauded as the coffin crossed St. Peter's Square, reflecting their deep regard for Francis, who was known for making the church inclusive.
Crowds made their way through the basilica's central nave, where the pope lay dressed in red vestments. His passing has set the stage for a future conclave to decide the new pope, with discussions on continuing Francis' reforms or opting for a more traditional leader. Global leaders will attend the funeral, emphasizing the pontiff's far-reaching impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CKGSB and AIM Global Forge Partnership for Global Leadership and Economic Growth
NITI Aayog's Report on India’s Automotive Sector: A Strategic Path to Global Leadership
HCI 2025: Global Leaders Converge in Riyadh for Human Capability Development
A Solemn Farewell: Global Gathering for Pope Francis' Funeral
Taiwan Navigates Diplomatic Tightrope Amid Pope Francis' Funeral