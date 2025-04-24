Left Menu

Jason Isaacs Shares Memorable 'Armageddon' Directorate Exchange with Michael Bay

Actor Jason Isaacs recounts a memorable on-set experience involving director Michael Bay during the filming of 'Armageddon'. Initially questioning Isaacs' theatrical style, Bay later praised his performance, easing the actor's fears. Despite doubts about his role, Isaacs reflects on the film's critical success and his character's distinctive portrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:07 IST
Jason Isaacs Shares Memorable 'Armageddon' Directorate Exchange with Michael Bay
Jason Isaacs (Image source: X/@FallonTonight). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jason Isaacs recently shared a humorous and anxiety-filled experience he had during the filming of the 1998 blockbuster 'Armageddon', directed by Michael Bay. On his first day on set, Isaacs, best known for his theatre background, was questioned by Bay after delivering a scene.

"I do the one scene in which I speak, and Michael goes, 'Hey, what is that? Theatre training?'" Isaacs recounted. Initially worried about his approach, Isaacs feared he might be fired, confessing to feeling he was "declaiming all over the place." However, Bay's subsequent reassurance that Isaacs' performance was "awesome" quickly alleviated his fears, according to a report by People.

In 'Armageddon', led by Bruce Willis, Isaacs played scientist Ronald Quincy as NASA turns to oil drillers for a mission to prevent an asteroid from colliding with Earth. Despite initial self-doubt, Isaacs recalled his character, credited as "the smartest man on the planet," and the bizarre juxtaposition of holding a papier-mâché asteroid, which made him question his acting path. Ultimately, the film became a massive hit, and Isaacs' role remained memorable, reported People.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025