Jason Isaacs Shares Memorable 'Armageddon' Directorate Exchange with Michael Bay

Actor Jason Isaacs recently shared a humorous and anxiety-filled experience he had during the filming of the 1998 blockbuster 'Armageddon', directed by Michael Bay. On his first day on set, Isaacs, best known for his theatre background, was questioned by Bay after delivering a scene.

"I do the one scene in which I speak, and Michael goes, 'Hey, what is that? Theatre training?'" Isaacs recounted. Initially worried about his approach, Isaacs feared he might be fired, confessing to feeling he was "declaiming all over the place." However, Bay's subsequent reassurance that Isaacs' performance was "awesome" quickly alleviated his fears, according to a report by People.

In 'Armageddon', led by Bruce Willis, Isaacs played scientist Ronald Quincy as NASA turns to oil drillers for a mission to prevent an asteroid from colliding with Earth. Despite initial self-doubt, Isaacs recalled his character, credited as "the smartest man on the planet," and the bizarre juxtaposition of holding a papier-mâché asteroid, which made him question his acting path. Ultimately, the film became a massive hit, and Isaacs' role remained memorable, reported People.

