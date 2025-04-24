Left Menu

Penn Badgley Reflects on Life Beyond 'Gossip Girl'

Penn Badgley discusses the challenges he faced in breaking away from his 'Gossip Girl' persona, Dan Humphrey. On the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Badgley shared how the show's fame impacted his self-identity and emotional growth, making it difficult to separate himself from his on-screen character.

Updated: 24-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:37 IST
Penn Badgley (Image Source: X/@PennBadgley). Image Credit: ANI
Penn Badgley recently opened up about his struggles to distance himself from his iconic 'Gossip Girl' character, Dan Humphrey. In a candid discussion on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Badgley revealed how playing the same role for six years affected his real-life identity, as reported by Variety.

The actor explained that unlike films, television roles require ongoing commitment, which left him entangled with his character. Navigating fame at a young age further complicated his ability to separate his self-worth from public perception, Badgley admitted.

The late 2000s' celebrity culture intensified these challenges, with media scrutiny about his personal life forcing him to continually prove his individuality. Badgley will return to screens in the final season of 'You', stepping into a different role that showcases his versatility beyond the 'Gossip Girl' era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

