Left Menu

Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

Sixty-one individuals from Marathwada, Maharashtra, are stuck in the Gulf due to flight disruptions after the US-Israel strike on Iran. They have communicated with local authorities, and most are tourists or workers. The fatalities included Iran's Supreme Leader, and airspace closures have impacted travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:11 IST
Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling turn of events, 61 individuals from Maharashtra's Marathwada region find themselves trapped in the Gulf due to closed airspace following US-Israel military actions on Iran. The closure has severely disrupted flights, leaving tourists and residents stranded in Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

The majority of those affected hail from Nanded, with 24 individuals reported, while Latur accounts for 12, Beed 10, Parbhani and Jalna six each, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar two, and Hingoli one. Their cases have been reported to respective district administrations, awaiting resolution.

The geopolitical tension escalated when the US and Israel's strike resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran targeted US bases across the Gulf, forcing airlines to cancel flights and leading to the current predicament for Marathwada's travelers.

TRENDING

1
ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Services

ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Servic...

 Global
2
Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

 Global
3
Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Landscape

Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Lands...

 India
4
Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026