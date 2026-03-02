Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

In a troubling turn of events, 61 individuals from Maharashtra's Marathwada region find themselves trapped in the Gulf due to closed airspace following US-Israel military actions on Iran. The closure has severely disrupted flights, leaving tourists and residents stranded in Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

The majority of those affected hail from Nanded, with 24 individuals reported, while Latur accounts for 12, Beed 10, Parbhani and Jalna six each, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar two, and Hingoli one. Their cases have been reported to respective district administrations, awaiting resolution.

The geopolitical tension escalated when the US and Israel's strike resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran targeted US bases across the Gulf, forcing airlines to cancel flights and leading to the current predicament for Marathwada's travelers.