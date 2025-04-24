Left Menu

Ban on 'Abir Gulal' in India Amidst Tensions

The release of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's film 'Abir Gulal' is banned in India following the Pahalgam terror attack. The decision came amidst rising boycott calls. Originally scheduled for a May 9 release, the film marks Khan's return to Hindi cinema.

The release of 'Abir Gulal' starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has been blocked in India, according to government sources on Thursday. The move follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent boycott calls for the film.

'Abir Gulal' was slated for a May 9 release, marking Fawad Khan's much-anticipated comeback to Hindi cinema. However, escalating tensions have prompted the authorities to deny the film's screening in the country.

The ban reflects ongoing diplomatic strains and public sentiment against the backdrop of recent events. The film's cancellation underscores the complexities of cultural exchanges amidst political conflicts.

